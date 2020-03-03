2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
"2018 Nissan Pathfinder SV Tech, Navigation
- Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation and Radio Data System
- Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
- Tires: P235/65R18 All-Season
- Splash Guards
- Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- Lip Spoiler
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Black Bodyside Cladding
- Clearcoat Paint
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- Black Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
- Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
- Black Grille w/Chrome Surround
- Chrome Door Handles
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
- Deep Tinted Glass
- Wheels: 18"" x 7.5"" Aluminum-Alloy
- Steel Spare Wheel
- Engine Immobilizer
- Air Filtration
- Systems Monitor
- Outside Temp Gauge
- Cloth Seating Surfaces
- Illuminated Locking Glove Box
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
- Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
- Analog Display
- Rear Cupholder
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Full Carpet Floor Covering
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
- Valet Function
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
- Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
- Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Driver Seat
- Trip Computer
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Cargo Space Lights
- Perimeter Alarm
- Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
- Driver Foot Rest
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
- Front Cupholder
- Fixed 50-50 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Recline Manual Fold Into Floor 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
- Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- 150 Amp Alternator
- Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Engine: 3.5L DI V6
- Electronic Transfer Case
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
- Auto Locking Hubs
- Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- 5.25 Axle Ratio
- Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
- 82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
- GVWR: 2715 kg (5986 lbs.)
- Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
- Transmission: XTRONIC CVT (Continuously Variable)
- Back-Up Camera
- Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- ABS And Driveline Traction Control
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Side Impact Beams
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Rear Child Safety Locks
