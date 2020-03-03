2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2018 Nissan Qashqai SV, NO ACCIDENTS, ONE OWNER
• Integrated Roof Antenna
• Radio: AM/FM/CD/AUX Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: 5"" colour monitor satellite radio USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices Bluetooth hands-free phone system streaming audio via Bluetooth hands-free text messaging assistant and Siri Eyes Free
• Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
• 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Black Grille w/Chrome Accents
• Splash Guards
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Front Fog Lamps
• Chrome Side Windows Trim
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Perimeter/Approach Lights
• Clearcoat Paint
• Lip Spoiler
• Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Wheels: 17"" Aluminum Alloy
• Wheels w/Silver Accents
• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Body-Coloured Door Handles
• Light Tinted Glass
• Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
• Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Tires: 215/60R17 All-Season
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Black Rear Bumper
• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• Front Cupholder
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• Full Cloth Headliner
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
• Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
• Illuminated Glove Box
• 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
• Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
• Cargo Space Lights
• Front Map Lights
• Rigid Cargo Cover
• Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
• Full Carpet Floor Covering
• Leather Gear Shift Knob
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
• 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Remote Engine Start
• Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
• 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
• Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
• Driver And Passenger Door Bins
• Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
• Analog Display
• Engine Immobilizer
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Rear Cupholder
• Cloth Seat Trim
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Cargo Area Concealed Storage
• Trip Computer
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
• Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
• Bucket Front Seats
• Driver Foot Rest
• 1 12V DC Power Outlet
• Systems Monitor
• 55 L Fuel Tank
• Electric Power-Assist Steering
• Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
• Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve I4
• 6.39 Axle Ratio
• Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• Electronic Transfer Case
• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• GVWR: 2035 kgs (4486 lbs)
• Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
• Permanent Locking Hubs
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Side Impact Beams
• RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
• Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
