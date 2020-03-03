2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
"2018 Nissan Qashqai SL, ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Integrated Roof Antenna
- Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
- Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity
- Tires: 225/45R19 All-Season
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
- Light Tinted Glass
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Front Fog Lamps
- Roof Rack Rails Only
- Body-Coloured Door Handles
- Black Grille w/Chrome Accents
- Lip Spoiler
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Splash Guards
- Front License Plate Bracket
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Black Rear Bumper
- Clearcoat Paint
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
- Chrome Side Windows Trim
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Wheels: 19"" Aluminum Alloy
- Perimeter/Approach Lights
- Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
- Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Steel Spare Wheel
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
- Full Carpet Floor Covering
- NissanConnect Services Tracker System
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
- 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Vinyl Door Trim Insert
- Cargo Space Lights
- Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats -inc: 6-way power driver's seat w/power lumbar 4-way adjustable front passenger seat and seatback pocket on driver and passenger seats
- Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
- Bucket Front Seats
- Full Cloth Headliner
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Trip Computer
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Front Cupholder
- Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
- Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob
- Outside Temp Gauge
- Compass
- Leather Appointed Seat Trim
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Rigid Cargo Cover
- Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
- Driver Foot Rest
- Driver Seat
- Driver And Passenger Door Bins
- NissanConnect Selective Service Internet Access
- Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Valet Function
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
- Systems Monitor
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Smart Device Integration
- Engine Immobilizer
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Remote Engine Start
- Analog Display
- Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
- Front Map Lights
- Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Rear Cupholder
- Illuminated Glove Box
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- GVWR: 2035 kgs (4486 lbs)
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
- 6.39 Axle Ratio
- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
- Electric Power-Assist Steering
- 120 Amp Alternator
- Permanent Locking Hubs
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
- Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
- Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
- Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
- 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- 55 L Fuel Tank
