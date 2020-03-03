2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
"2018 Nissan Qashqai S
- Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Radio: AM/FM/CD/AUX Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: 5"" colour monitor USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices Bluetooth hands-free phone system streaming audio via Bluetooth hands-free text messaging assistant and Siri Eyes Free
- Integrated Roof Antenna
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Wheels w/Silver Accents
- Black Rear Bumper
- Light Tinted Glass
- Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
- Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Front License Plate Bracket
- Perimeter/Approach Lights
- Lip Spoiler
- Chrome Side Windows Trim
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Body-Coloured Door Handles
- Steel Spare Wheel
- Splash Guards
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- Clearcoat Paint
- Black Grille w/Chrome Accents
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Front Cupholder
- Illuminated Glove Box
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Rigid Cargo Cover
- Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
- Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
- Front Map Lights
- Carpet Floor Trim
- 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
- Cloth Seat Trim
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
- Driver Foot Rest
- Full Carpet Floor Covering
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
- Bucket Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Driver And Passenger Door Bins
- Systems Monitor
- Outside Temp Gauge
- Analog Display
- Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
- Engine Immobilizer
- 6.39 Axle Ratio
- Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve I4
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- 55 L Fuel Tank
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
- 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Electric Power-Assist Steering
- GVWR: 2035 kgs (4486 lbs)
- Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
- Permanent Locking Hubs
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- ABS And Driveline Traction Control
- Rear Child Safety Locks
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Side Impact Beams
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
- and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
