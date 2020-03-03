2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
"2018 Nissan Rogue S, NO ACCIDENTS!, Heated Front Seats
• Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
• Integrated Roof Antenna
• 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
• Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Splash Guards
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper
• Clearcoat Paint
• Black Grille w/Chrome Surround
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
• Lip Spoiler
• Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
• Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Front License Plate Bracket
• LED Brakelights
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Tires: P225/65R17 AS
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
• Full Carpet Floor Covering
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
• Front Cupholder
• Rear Cupholder
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
• Air Filtration
• Glove Box
• Manual Air Conditioning
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
• 3 12V DC Power Outlets
• Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
• Seats w/Cloth Back Material
• Analog Display
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Cargo Area Concealed Storage
• Cargo Space Lights
• Driver Foot Rest
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
• 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• Perimeter Alarm
• Cloth Seat Trim
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Systems Monitor
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Trip Computer
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Engine Immobilizer
• Urethane Gear Shift Knob
• Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
• Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
• Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
• 55 L Fuel Tank
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Permanent Locking Hubs
• Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
• Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• 110 Amp Alternator
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
• Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
• 5.694 Axle Ratio
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
• RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
• Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
• Side Impact Beams
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• Rear Child Safety Locks
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
• Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Sensor
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
