2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
"2018 Nissan Rogue SV, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control
â€¢ Integrated Roof Antenna
â€¢ Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
â€¢ 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
â€¢ Splash Guards
â€¢ Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
â€¢ LED Brakelights
â€¢ Lip Spoiler
â€¢ Black Grille w/Chrome Surround
â€¢ Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
â€¢ Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
â€¢ Variable Intermittent Wipers
â€¢ Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
â€¢ Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
â€¢ Body-Coloured Front Bumper
â€¢ Steel Spare Wheel
â€¢ Tires: P225/65R17 AS
â€¢ Front License Plate Bracket
â€¢ Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
â€¢ Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
â€¢ Clearcoat Paint
â€¢ Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
â€¢ Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
â€¢ Seats w/Cloth Back Material
â€¢ HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
â€¢ Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
â€¢ Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
â€¢ Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
â€¢ Glove Box
â€¢ Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
â€¢ Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
â€¢ Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
â€¢ Air Filtration
â€¢ Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
â€¢ Trip Computer
â€¢ Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
â€¢ Perimeter Alarm
â€¢ Manual Air Conditioning
â€¢ Delayed Accessory Power
â€¢ Cargo Area Concealed Storage
â€¢ Analog Display
â€¢ Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
â€¢ Carpet Floor Trim
â€¢ Cargo Space Lights
â€¢ 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
â€¢ Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
â€¢ Engine Immobilizer
â€¢ Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
â€¢ Systems Monitor
â€¢ 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
â€¢ Full Cloth Headliner
â€¢ Driver Foot Rest
â€¢ Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
â€¢ Urethane Gear Shift Knob
â€¢ Full Carpet Floor Covering
â€¢ Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
â€¢ Day-Night Rearview Mirror
â€¢ Outside Temp Gauge
â€¢ Rear Cupholder
â€¢ Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
â€¢ 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
â€¢ Cloth Seat Trim
â€¢ Front Cupholder
â€¢ Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
â€¢ 3 12V DC Power Outlets
â€¢ Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
â€¢ 5.694 Axle Ratio
â€¢ 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
â€¢ Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
â€¢ Battery w/Run Down Protection
â€¢ Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
â€¢ 110 Amp Alternator
â€¢ Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
â€¢ Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
â€¢ Permanent Locking Hubs
â€¢ Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
â€¢ Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
â€¢ Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
â€¢ 55 L Fuel Tank
â€¢ Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
â€¢ Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
â€¢ Airbag Occupancy Sensor
â€¢ Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
â€¢ Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
â€¢ Side Impact Beams
â€¢ Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
â€¢ ABS And Driveline Traction Control
â€¢ Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Sensor
â€¢ Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
â€¢ Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
â€¢ Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
â€¢ RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
â€¢ Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
â€¢ Rear Child Safety Locks
