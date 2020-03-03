2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2018 Nissan Rogue S, Low KM's! Heated Seats, Back-up Camera
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Integrated Roof Antenna
- Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
- Light Tinted Glass
- LED Brakelights
- Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- Front License Plate Bracket
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Tires: P225/65R17 AS
- Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Steel Spare Wheel
- Black Grille w/Chrome Surround
- Wheels: 17"" Steel w/Full Covers
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Lip Spoiler
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
- Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- Splash Guards
- Clearcoat Paint
- Black Door Handles
- Glove Box
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Full Carpet Floor Covering
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Systems Monitor
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Trip Computer
- Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
- Driver Foot Rest
- 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
- Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
- Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Analog Display
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Cloth Seat Trim
- Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Front Map Lights
- Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Outside Temp Gauge
- Manual Air Conditioning
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Quick Comfort Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
- Engine Immobilizer
- Cargo Space Lights
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- Carpet Floor Trim
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Front Cupholder
- Rear Cupholder
- 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
- Perimeter Alarm
- Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
- Air Filtration
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
- GVWR: 1964 kgs (4330 lbs)
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
- 110 Amp Alternator
- Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
- 55 L Fuel Tank
- Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- 5.694 Axle Ratio
- Front-Wheel Drive
- Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
- Side Impact Beams
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
- Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Sensor
- Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
- Rear Child Safety Locks
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- ABS And Driveline Traction Control
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4