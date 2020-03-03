2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
"2018 Nissan Versa Note SV Hatchback, SXM, Heated Seats, Back-up Camera, Low KM's
• Integrated Roof Antenna
• Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation and Radio Data System
• 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
• 4 Speakers
• Wheels w/Silver Accents
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
• Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
• Wheels: 15"" Aluminum Alloy
• Body-Coloured Door Handles
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Light Tinted Glass
• Tires: P185/65R15 AS
• Clearcoat Paint
• Black Grille w/Chrome Accents
• Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
• Fixed Interval Wipers
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
• Full Carpet Floor Covering
• Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way adjustable manual driver's seat driver's seat lifter and seat armrest
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Rear Centre Armrest
• Cargo Area Concealed Storage
• 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
• Manual Air Conditioning
• Seats w/Cloth Back Material
• Upgraded Cloth Seat Trim -inc: seat stitching and door cloth trim
• Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
• Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
• 1 12V DC Power Outlet
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Front Map Lights
• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
• Manual Tilt Steering Column
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
• Rigid Cargo Cover
• 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• Driver Seat
• Digital/Analog Display
• Engine Immobilizer
• Trip Computer
• Driver Foot Rest
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Front Cupholder
• 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
• Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins
• Glove Box
• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
• Rear Cupholder
• Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
• Cargo Space Lights
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• 110 Amp Alternator
• Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: transmission position indicator and silver accents on shift knob and shifter surround
• 47-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
• Front-Wheel Drive
• Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
• Side Impact Beams
• RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
• Rear Child Safety Locks
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
