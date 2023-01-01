$45,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota 4Runner
SR5
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
$45,998
- Listing ID: 10525293
- Stock #: 23-853A
- VIN: JTEBU5JR9J5519314
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 139,960 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Toyota 4Runner in sleek black is a rugged and stylish SUV that combines off-road capability with modern design. This four-door, five-passenger vehicle boasts a powerful V6 engine, making it ideal for both urban commutes and outdoor adventures. Its spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo, while its advanced technology features offer convenience and connectivity on the road. Whether navigating city streets or tackling rough terrain, the 2018 Toyota 4Runner delivers a reliable and versatile driving experience with a touch of sophistication in its black exterior finish.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information.
