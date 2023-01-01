Menu
2018 Toyota 4Runner

139,960 KM

2018 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

139,960KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10525293
  • Stock #: 23-853A
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR9J5519314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 23-853A
  • Mileage 139,960 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Toyota 4Runner in sleek black is a rugged and stylish SUV that combines off-road capability with modern design. This four-door, five-passenger vehicle boasts a powerful V6 engine, making it ideal for both urban commutes and outdoor adventures. Its spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo, while its advanced technology features offer convenience and connectivity on the road. Whether navigating city streets or tackling rough terrain, the 2018 Toyota 4Runner delivers a reliable and versatile driving experience with a touch of sophistication in its black exterior finish.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

