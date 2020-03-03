Menu
2018 Toyota Camry

SE

2018 Toyota Camry

SE

Location

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  Listing ID: 4738989
  Stock #: UV186562
  VIN: 4T1B11HK1JU626518
Exterior Colour
Anthracite
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2018 Toyota Camry SE Auto

 

• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting

 

• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints

 

• Driver Seat

 

• Analog Display

 

• Cargo Net

 

• Trip Computer

 

• Delayed Accessory Power

 

• Valet Function

 

• 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

 

• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

 

• Perimeter Alarm

 

• Cargo Space Lights

 

• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

 

• Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down

 

• Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

 

• Power Rear Windows

 

• Rear Cupholder

 

• Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

 

• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

 

• Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat w/power driver seat recline power driver seat vertical adjustment power driver seat lumbar support power driver seat fore/aft 6-way adjustable passenger seat w/passenger seat recline passenger seat vertical adjustment and passenger seat fore/aft

 

• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

 

• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

 

• Outside Temp Gauge

 

• FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate

 

• Automatic Air Conditioning

 

• Full Cloth Headliner

 

• Air Filtration

 

• Sport Fabric Seat Material -inc: leatherette trim

 

• Cargo Area Concealed Storage

 

• Distance Pacing

 

• Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

 

• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

 

• Front And Rear Map Lights

 

• Day-Night Rearview Mirror

 

• Seats w/Leatherette Back Material

 

• Driver Foot Rest

 

• Selective Service Internet Access

 

• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

 

• Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

 

• Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

 

• Illuminated Locking Glove Box

 

• 2 Seatback Storage Pockets

 

• Engine Immobilizer

 

• Passenger Seat

 

• Front-Wheel Drive

 

• Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

 

• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

 

• Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

 

• 3.63 Axle Ratio

 

• 60.6 L Fuel Tank

 

• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

 

• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

 

• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

 

• Engine: 2.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve SMPI -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-iE) electrically driven on intake cam Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) on exhaust cam Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i) direct injection 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S) stainless steel exhaust system atkinson cycle and cooled Exhaust Gas Recirulation (EGR) system

 

• Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential shift mode and paddle shifters

 

• Sport Tuned Suspension

 

• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

 

• Battery w/Run Down Protection

 

• Rear Child Safety Locks

 

• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

 

• Back-Up Camera

 

• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

 

• Side Impact Beams

 

• Toyota Safety Sense P

 

• Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist

 

• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

 

• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

 

• Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

 

• Radio: Entune 3.0 Audio -inc: AM/FM stereo Entune App Suite Connect including traffic incidents weather Slacker Yelp sports stocks fuel prices NPR1 (no subscription required) Scout GPS Link (3-year subscription) Bluetooth capability aux input jack USB input 6 speakers and 7"" display screen

 

• Window Grid Antenna

 

• Radio w/Seek-Scan In-Dash Mounted Single CD MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls

 

• 1 LCD Monitor In The Front

 

• Streaming Audio

 

• Trunk Rear Cargo Access

 

• Black Grille

 

• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

 

• Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

 

• Wheels: 17"" Aluminum Alloy

 

• Variable Intermittent Wipers

 

• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

 

• Front License Plate Bracket

 

• Body-Coloured Door Handles

 

• Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

 

• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

 

• Clearcoat Paint

 

• Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

 

• Chrome Side Windows Trim

 

• Steel Spare Wheel

 

• Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

 

• Lip Spoiler

 

• Light Tinted Glass

 

• Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip

 

• Tires: P215/55R17 AS -inc: temporary spare tire

 

• Splash Guards

 

• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

 

• Front Cupholder

 

• Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel

 

• 2 12V DC Power Outlets

 

• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

 

• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

 

"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

