2018 Toyota Camry SE Auto
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
• Driver Seat
• Analog Display
• Cargo Net
• Trip Computer
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Valet Function
• 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Perimeter Alarm
• Cargo Space Lights
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
• Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
• Power Rear Windows
• Rear Cupholder
• Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
• Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat w/power driver seat recline power driver seat vertical adjustment power driver seat lumbar support power driver seat fore/aft 6-way adjustable passenger seat w/passenger seat recline passenger seat vertical adjustment and passenger seat fore/aft
• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Outside Temp Gauge
• FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
• Automatic Air Conditioning
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Air Filtration
• Sport Fabric Seat Material -inc: leatherette trim
• Cargo Area Concealed Storage
• Distance Pacing
• Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Front And Rear Map Lights
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
• Driver Foot Rest
• Selective Service Internet Access
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
• Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
• Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
• Illuminated Locking Glove Box
• 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
• Engine Immobilizer
• Passenger Seat
• Front-Wheel Drive
• Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
• 3.63 Axle Ratio
• 60.6 L Fuel Tank
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Engine: 2.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve SMPI -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-iE) electrically driven on intake cam Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) on exhaust cam Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i) direct injection 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S) stainless steel exhaust system atkinson cycle and cooled Exhaust Gas Recirulation (EGR) system
• Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential shift mode and paddle shifters
• Sport Tuned Suspension
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Rear Child Safety Locks
• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
• Back-Up Camera
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• Side Impact Beams
• Toyota Safety Sense P
• Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
• Radio: Entune 3.0 Audio -inc: AM/FM stereo Entune App Suite Connect including traffic incidents weather Slacker Yelp sports stocks fuel prices NPR1 (no subscription required) Scout GPS Link (3-year subscription) Bluetooth capability aux input jack USB input 6 speakers and 7"" display screen
• Window Grid Antenna
• Radio w/Seek-Scan In-Dash Mounted Single CD MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
• 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
• Streaming Audio
• Trunk Rear Cargo Access
• Black Grille
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
• Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
• Wheels: 17"" Aluminum Alloy
• Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Body-Coloured Door Handles
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Clearcoat Paint
• Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Chrome Side Windows Trim
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Lip Spoiler
• Light Tinted Glass
• Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
• Tires: P215/55R17 AS -inc: temporary spare tire
• Splash Guards
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Front Cupholder
• Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
• 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
