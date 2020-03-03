2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2018 Toyota RAV4 LE
- 60 L Fuel Tank
- Permanent Locking Hubs
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
- Rear Child Safety Locks
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning
- Side Impact Beams
- Back-Up Camera
- Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist
- Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
- Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/6.1"" Display Screen -inc: shark fin type antenna voice recognition audio auxiliary input jack USB audio input Bluetooth capability 6 speakers phonebook and streaming audio via Bluetooth and SIRI Eyes-Free
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
- Body-Coloured Grille w/Chrome Accents
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Light Tinted Glass
- Splash Guards
- Steel Spare Wheel
- Front License Plate Bracket
- Tires: P225/65R17 All Season -inc: compact spare tire
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Lip Spoiler
- Clearcoat Paint
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Roof Rack Rails Only
- Body-Coloured Door Handles
- Wheels: 17"" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
- Engine Immobilizer
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Air Filtration
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Front Cupholder
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
- Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
- Fabric Seat Trim
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat fore/aft driver seat recline adjustment driver cushion height passenger seat fore/aft and passenger seat recline
- Manual Air Conditioning
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- 4-Way Passenger Seat
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Cargo Space Lights
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Glove Box
- Analog Display
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
- Roll-Up Cargo Cover
- Distance Pacing
- Rear Cupholder
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- Trip Computer
- Outside Temp Gauge
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
- Instrument Panel Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- Driver Foot Rest
- Front Map Lights
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Carpet Floor Trim
- 6-Way Driver Seat
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT -inc: sequential shift mode gate type shifter and transmission cooler
- 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 4.071 Axle Ratio
- Single Exhaust
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
- 899# Maximum Payload
- Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI -inc: aluminum alloy block dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS) Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating heavy duty battery starter alternator heater and stainless steel exhaust system
- Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
- GVWR: 2105 kgs (4640 lbs)
"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4