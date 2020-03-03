2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
"2018 Toyota Yaris Hatchback LE, Bluetooth, Back-up Camera
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
• 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
• Integrated Roof Antenna
• Radio: AM/FM w/CD/MP3 Player -inc: audio auxiliary input jack USB audio input Bluetooth capability 4 speakers and 6.1"" display audio
• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Body-Coloured Door Handles
• Splash Guards
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
• Light Tinted Glass
• Clearcoat Paint
• Black Grille w/Chrome Accents
• Fixed Rear Window w/Regular Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
• Fixed Interval Wipers
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
• Tires: P175/65R15 AS -inc: temporary spare tire
• Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper
• Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Wheels: 15"" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Valet Function
• Seats w/Cloth Back Material
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
• Manual Tilt Steering Column
• Rear Cupholder
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
• Analog Display
• Driver Foot Rest
• Front Cupholder
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Power Rear Windows
• Rigid Cargo Cover
• Trip Computer
• Glove Box
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
• 1 12V DC Power Outlet
• Front Map Lights
• Cargo Space Lights
• Engine Immobilizer
• Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
• Fabric Seat Trim
• Instrument Panel Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins
• Vinyl Door Trim Insert
• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors
• 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• Urethane Gear Shift Knob
• 6-Way Driver Seat
• Power Door Locks
• 4-Way Passenger Seat
• Air Filtration
• Manual Air Conditioning
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger fore/aft driver seat recline adjustment and driver seat vertical adjustment
• Front Anti-Roll Bar
• Transmission: 4-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: Super Electronically Controlled Transmission (Super ECT)
• 42 L Fuel Tank
• Engine: 1.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve VVT-i -inc: aluminum alloy block sequential multiport electronic fuel injection and Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• 3.72 Axle Ratio
• Front-Wheel Drive
• Electric Power-Assist Steering
• Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
• Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• Driver Knee Airbag Driver And Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• Side Impact Beams
• Toyota Safety Sense C
• Back-Up Camera
• Rear Child Safety Locks
• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
• Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
