Prabh Sells Cars

2544 Enterprise Way, Kelowna, BC V1X 7X5

236-457-2055

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,778KM
VIN 1V2HR2CA5JC521075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 118,778 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Volkswagen Atlas Trendline 3.6 FSI 4Motion 7-Pass $249B/W /w Backup Camera, Parking Assist, Heated Seats, Block Heater, Sport/Eco Modes, Terrain Select, Trailer Hitch, Roof Rails, Steering Controls, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Bluetooth, Aux Input, USB Ports, Media. DRIVE HOME TODAY! QUICK AND EASY FINANCE! 

The Volkswagen Atlas not only competes well with its rivals in terms of value, it has the kind of passenger space North American families typically shop for in a family-hauling crossover, says Edmunds. Big families need a big SUV. Introducing the Volkswagen Atlas, large enough to handle everything from the daily car pool to a weekend adventure. It comes standard with seven seats and a third row kids will love to sit in. Not to mention enough technology and amenities to help keep everyone happy. Life’s as big as you make it.

 

 

 

For a FREE CARFAX REPORT visit www.PrabhSellsCars.ca

At PrabhSellsCars.ca, you can shop and buy your next vehicle entirely online from the comfort of your home. There are no hidden fees, no commission-based salespeople, and no stressful negotiations. Every vehicle we list has passed a 140-point inspection to ensure quality and peace of mind.

Visit www.PrabhSellsCars.ca to browse more photos, detailed vehicle information, and get your FREE CARFAX report today.

PRABHSELLSCARS.CA - YOUR #1 SOURCE FOR CAR LOANS, TRUCK LOANS, AND CREDIT REBUILDING.
Vehicle financing is our specialty, with rates starting as low as 6.9%, no payments for 90 days, and $0 down options available. You can’t afford not to get into the vehicle of your dreams!

 

Low prices. Low rates. Quality vehicles guaranteed.
📍 Kelowna, BC
📞 Call or text 236-457-2055 to get started today.
💻 Apply online at www.PrabhSellsCars.ca
⏰ Open 10AM–8PM daily | Instant approvals | Over 20 lenders available for all credit situations.

Prabhveer “Prabh” Nijjar is a licensed automotive salesperson (VSA Licence #S315220) representing Kelowna Car Centre (Dealer #D50283). This website, Prabh Sells Cars, is an independent marketing platform operated by the salesperson for promotional purposes only. It is not an official dealership website and is not affiliated with any manufacturer brand. All vehicle sales, financing, and warranties are processed through Kelowna Car Centre.

VSA Licensed Automotive Retail Dealer D50283
The vehicle shown in the photo is the actual vehicle being offered for sale. Pricing reflects the vehicle only and does not include applicable PST/GST. All payment examples are based on an 84-month term at 6.9% interest; rates and terms may vary depending on the model year and the customer’s personal credit (OAC) at the time of credit approval. A documentation fee of $999 applies to all vehicle purchases unless otherwise stated at the time of sale.

 

While every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of vehicle features, all advertising platforms used by Kelowna Car Centre rely on VIN decoding systems that may occasionally produce errors. Buyers are encouraged to verify all features and options prior to purchase. Kelowna Car Centre or PrabhSellsCars is not responsible for any discrepancies or misrepresentations regarding listed vehicle features.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

