"2018 Volkswagen Golf Trendline, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control
â€¢ Audio Theft Deterrent
â€¢ Radio: Composition Colour w/6.5"" Touchscreen -inc: 8 speakers and USB audio input
â€¢ Radio w/Seek-Scan In-Dash Mounted Single CD MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
â€¢ 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
â€¢ Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
â€¢ Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
â€¢ Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
â€¢ Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
â€¢ Black Grille
â€¢ Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
â€¢ Perimeter/Approach Lights
â€¢ Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
â€¢ Front License Plate Bracket
â€¢ Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
â€¢ Body-Coloured Front Bumper
â€¢ Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
â€¢ Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
â€¢ Clearcoat Paint
â€¢ LED Brakelights
â€¢ Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
â€¢ Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
â€¢ Light Tinted Glass
â€¢ Body-Coloured Door Handles
â€¢ Steel Spare Wheel
â€¢ Wheels: 15"" Lyon Alloy
â€¢ Tires: P195/65R15 AS
â€¢ Lip Spoiler
â€¢ Wheels w/Silver Accents
â€¢ Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
â€¢ Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
â€¢ 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
â€¢ Leather Steering Wheel
â€¢ Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
â€¢ Trip Computer
â€¢ Driver Foot Rest
â€¢ 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
â€¢ Leather Gear Shift Knob
â€¢ Delayed Accessory Power
â€¢ Cargo Space Lights
â€¢ Cloth Door Trim Insert
â€¢ Illuminated Locking Glove Box
â€¢ Analog Display
â€¢ Rear Centre Armrest w/Pass-Thru w/Storage
â€¢ Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
â€¢ Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: 8-way adjustable front seats w/power recline and manual lumbar support and centre armrest w/storage tray
â€¢ Day-Night Rearview Mirror
â€¢ Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
â€¢ Rigid Cargo Cover
â€¢ HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
â€¢ Systems Monitor
â€¢ Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer
â€¢ Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity -inc: voice activation control
â€¢ Rear Cupholder
â€¢ Full Cloth Headliner
â€¢ Perimeter Alarm
â€¢ Valet Function
â€¢ Power Rear Windows
â€¢ Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
â€¢ Zoom Cloth Seating Surfaces
â€¢ Air Filtration
â€¢ Front Cupholder
â€¢ Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
â€¢ Cargo Area Concealed Storage
â€¢ Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
â€¢ Manual Air Conditioning
â€¢ Front And Rear Map Lights
â€¢ Smart Device Integration
â€¢ Redundant Digital Speedometer
â€¢ Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
â€¢ Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
â€¢ Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
â€¢ Carpet Floor Trim
â€¢ 6-Way Passenger Seat
â€¢ Seats w/Cloth Back Material
â€¢ Outside Temp Gauge
â€¢ 2 12V DC Power Outlets
â€¢ Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
â€¢ Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
â€¢ FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
â€¢ 6-Way Driver Seat
â€¢ Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
â€¢ Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
â€¢ Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
â€¢ 60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
â€¢ 50 L Fuel Tank
â€¢ Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
â€¢ Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
â€¢ Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
â€¢ Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode
