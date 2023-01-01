$30,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,998
+ taxes & licensing
Okanagan Drives Credit
250-448-2244
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline
Location
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
87,380KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10219629
- Stock #: P23-819A
- VIN: 3VV4B7AX7JM026014
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 87,380 KM
Vehicle Description
More information to come..
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
