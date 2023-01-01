Menu
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

87,380 KM

Details Description Features

$30,998

+ tax & licensing
$30,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$30,998

+ taxes & licensing

87,380KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10219629
  • Stock #: P23-819A
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX7JM026014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 87,380 KM

Vehicle Description

More information to come..

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

