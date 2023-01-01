$27,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 24-072B
- Mileage 46,571 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 VW Tiguan Comfortline is a stylish and versatile compact SUV that seamlessly combines modern design with practical functionality. Featuring a sleek exterior with bold lines and distinctive Volkswagen aesthetics, the Comfortline model offers a comfortable and well-appointed interior for both driver and passengers. Equipped with advanced technology and safety features, this Tiguan variant ensures a connected and secure driving experience. Under the hood, a responsive and fuel-efficient engine provides a smooth and enjoyable ride, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a balance of performance and comfort in a compact SUV. With ample cargo space and thoughtful interior design, the 2018 VW Tiguan Comfortline is ready to meet the demands of both urban and adventurous lifestyles. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD
