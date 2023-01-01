Menu
The 2018 VW Tiguan Comfortline is a stylish and versatile compact SUV that seamlessly combines modern design with practical functionality. Featuring a sleek exterior with bold lines and distinctive Volkswagen aesthetics, the Comfortline model offers a comfortable and well-appointed interior for both driver and passengers. Equipped with advanced technology and safety features, this Tiguan variant ensures a connected and secure driving experience. Under the hood, a responsive and fuel-efficient engine provides a smooth and enjoyable ride, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a balance of performance and comfort in a compact SUV. With ample cargo space and thoughtful interior design, the 2018 VW Tiguan Comfortline is ready to meet the demands of both urban and adventurous lifestyles. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

46,571 KM

$27,998

+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

46,571KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV2B7AX6JM106797

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24-072B
  • Mileage 46,571 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

