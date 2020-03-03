2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 4MOTION, NO ACCIDENTS
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
• Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
• Low Tire Pressure Warning
• Back-Up Camera
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Side Impact Beams
• Window Grid And Roof Mount Antenna
• Radio: Composition Colour w/6.5"" Touchscreen -inc: CD player 6 speakers App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto Apple CarPlay MirrorLink) diversity antenna and 1 USB audio input
• 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
• Audio Theft Deterrent
• Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
• Wheels: 7J x 17"" Montana Alloy
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Lip Spoiler
• Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• LED Brakelights
• Light Tinted Glass
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper
• Body-Coloured Door Handles
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Tires: 215/65R17 All-Season
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Chrome Grille
• Clearcoat Paint
• Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Roof Rack Rails Only
• Air Filtration
• Driver Seat
• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
• Rhombus Cloth Seating Surfaces
• Cargo Space Lights
• Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer
• Illuminated Locking Glove Box
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Analog Display
• Passenger Seat
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
• Driver Foot Rest
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Urethane Gear Shift Knob
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Manual Air Conditioning
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
• 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
• Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
• 3 12V DC Power Outlets
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
• Cargo Area Concealed Storage
• Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Cloth Door Trim Insert
• Redundant Digital Speedometer
• Front Cupholder
• Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable height and reach front seats manual recline and lockable head restraints
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
• Systems Monitor
• Instrument Panel Covered Bin Dashboard Storage Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
• 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
• Trip Computer
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Rear Cupholder
• Front Map Lights
• 60 L Fuel Tank
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• 3.33 Axle Ratio
• 1213# Maximum Payload
• GVWR: 2310 kgs (5093 lbs)
• Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic
• Engine: 2.0L TSI 184HP 4 Cylinder
• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Permanent Locking Hubs
• Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
• Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
• Engine Oil Cooler
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• 69-Amp/Hr 360CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4