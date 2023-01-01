$33,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,998
+ taxes & licensing
Okanagan Drives Credit
250-448-2244
2019 Cadillac XT5
2019 Cadillac XT5
Luxury
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
$33,998
+ taxes & licensing
118,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10172247
- Stock #: P23-787
- VIN: 1GYKNDRS3KZ143037
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P23-787
- Mileage 118,700 KM
Vehicle Description
More information to come..
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1