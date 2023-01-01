Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Cadillac XT5

118,700 KM

Details Description Features

$33,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

Contact Seller
2019 Cadillac XT5

2019 Cadillac XT5

Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Cadillac XT5

Luxury

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

  1. 10172247
  2. 10172247
  3. 10172247
  4. 10172247
  5. 10172247
  6. 10172247
  7. 10172247
  8. 10172247
  9. 10172247
  10. 10172247
  11. 10172247
  12. 10172247
  13. 10172247
  14. 10172247
  15. 10172247
  16. 10172247
  17. 10172247
  18. 10172247
Contact Seller

$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
118,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10172247
  • Stock #: P23-787
  • VIN: 1GYKNDRS3KZ143037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P23-787
  • Mileage 118,700 KM

Vehicle Description

More information to come..

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit

2015 RAM 1500 SLT
 135,976 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic
2019 Mitsubishi RVR SE
 124,791 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic
2004 Ford Mustang
153,837 KM
$7,998 + tax & lic

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Call Dealer

250-448-XXXX

(click to show)

250-448-2244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory