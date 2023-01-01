$37,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Chevrolet Colorado
LT
2019 Chevrolet Colorado
LT
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
$37,998
+ taxes & licensing
32,311KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GCGTCEN9K1106715
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 24-091A2
- Mileage 32,311 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
MORE INFORMATION TO COME.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit
2021 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Denali 89,679 KM $80,998 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-350 Platinum 145,248 KM $65,998 + tax & lic
2015 Buick Verano 144,086 KM $12,998 + tax & lic
Email Okanagan Drives Credit
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
Call Dealer
250-448-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$37,998
+ taxes & licensing
Okanagan Drives Credit
250-448-2244
2019 Chevrolet Colorado