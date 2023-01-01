Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2019 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT is a midsize sedan that strikes a perfect balance between style, efficiency, and modern technology. With a sleek and aerodynamic exterior, the Malibu boasts a contemporary design featuring a prominent front grille and sculpted lines that give it a sophisticated and dynamic presence on the road. Under the hood, the 1LT model is powered by an efficient yet peppy turbocharged engine, delivering a responsive and fuel-conscious driving experience. The sedans smooth ride and well-tuned suspension contribute to a comfortable journey for both the driver and passengers. Inside, the Malibu 1LT impresses with a thoughtfully designed and spacious cabin. Premium materials and refined finishes create an inviting atmosphere, and the driver-oriented cockpit features intuitive controls and a user-friendly infotainment system. Connectivity is a highlight, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, allowing seamless smartphone integration for navigation, music, and hands-free communication. The Malibu 1LT prioritizes safety, offering advanced features such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning. With a focus on both driver convenience and passenger comfort, this sedan provides a well-rounded driving experience suitable for daily commuting or longer journeys. In summary, the 2019 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT stands out as a stylish and practical midsize sedan, appealing to those who appreciate a blend of modern design, fuel efficiency, and advanced technology in their daily driving experience. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

75,809 KM

Details Description Features

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

Contact Seller

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
75,809KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1ZD5STXKF172478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-961B
  • Mileage 75,809 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT is a midsize sedan that strikes a perfect balance between style, efficiency, and modern technology. With a sleek and aerodynamic exterior, the Malibu boasts a contemporary design featuring a prominent front grille and sculpted lines that give it a sophisticated and dynamic presence on the road.

Under the hood, the 1LT model is powered by an efficient yet peppy turbocharged engine, delivering a responsive and fuel-conscious driving experience. The sedan's smooth ride and well-tuned suspension contribute to a comfortable journey for both the driver and passengers.

Inside, the Malibu 1LT impresses with a thoughtfully designed and spacious cabin. Premium materials and refined finishes create an inviting atmosphere, and the driver-oriented cockpit features intuitive controls and a user-friendly infotainment system. Connectivity is a highlight, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, allowing seamless smartphone integration for navigation, music, and hands-free communication.

The Malibu 1LT prioritizes safety, offering advanced features such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning. With a focus on both driver convenience and passenger comfort, this sedan provides a well-rounded driving experience suitable for daily commuting or longer journeys.

In summary, the 2019 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT stands out as a stylish and practical midsize sedan, appealing to those who appreciate a blend of modern design, fuel efficiency, and advanced technology in their daily driving experience.

Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit

Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali for sale in Kelowna, BC
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 47,228 KM $72,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Lexus RX 350h for sale in Kelowna, BC
2023 Lexus RX 350h 4,887 KM $70,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Kelowna, BC
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 69,923 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Call Dealer

250-448-XXXX

(click to show)

250-448-2244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Malibu