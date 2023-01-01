$23,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
2019 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-961B
- Mileage 75,809 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT is a midsize sedan that strikes a perfect balance between style, efficiency, and modern technology. With a sleek and aerodynamic exterior, the Malibu boasts a contemporary design featuring a prominent front grille and sculpted lines that give it a sophisticated and dynamic presence on the road.
Under the hood, the 1LT model is powered by an efficient yet peppy turbocharged engine, delivering a responsive and fuel-conscious driving experience. The sedan's smooth ride and well-tuned suspension contribute to a comfortable journey for both the driver and passengers.
Inside, the Malibu 1LT impresses with a thoughtfully designed and spacious cabin. Premium materials and refined finishes create an inviting atmosphere, and the driver-oriented cockpit features intuitive controls and a user-friendly infotainment system. Connectivity is a highlight, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, allowing seamless smartphone integration for navigation, music, and hands-free communication.
The Malibu 1LT prioritizes safety, offering advanced features such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning. With a focus on both driver convenience and passenger comfort, this sedan provides a well-rounded driving experience suitable for daily commuting or longer journeys.
In summary, the 2019 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT stands out as a stylish and practical midsize sedan, appealing to those who appreciate a blend of modern design, fuel efficiency, and advanced technology in their daily driving experience.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD
