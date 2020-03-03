2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD LT No Accidents! One Owner, Navigation, Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, Tow Package
• 6-speaker audio system
• Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment System with 8"" diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones USB ports auxiliary jack voice-activated technology for radio and phone and Shop with the ability to browse select and install apps to your vehicle. Apps include iHeartRadio The Weather Channel and more.
• Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as Vehicle Diagnostics Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for ten years from the vehicle delivery date for model year 2018 or newer Chevrolet vehicles. See onstar.ca for details and further plan limitations. Connected Access does not include emergency or security services. Availability of Connected Access and any of its services are dependent on compatible 4G LTE wireless networks and are also subject to change.)
• Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability details and system limitations. Services and connectivity vary by model and conditions as well as geographical and technical restrictions. Requires active connected vehicle services and data plan. Data plans provided by AT&T or its local service provider. Accessory Power must be active to use the Wi-Fi hotspot.)
• Radio HD
• Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system
• Single-slot CD/MP3 player
• Mouldings bodyside body colour
• Wheel full-size spare 17"" (43.2 cm) steel
• CornerSteps rear bumper
• Tailgate EZ-Lift and Lower
• Wheelhouse liners rear
• Bumper front chrome
• Mirror caps body-colour
• Bumper rear chrome
• Tire spare P255/70R17 all-season blackwall (Required and only available with (RBZ) P255/70R17 all-season blackwall tires.)
• Glass deep-tinted
• Active aero shutters front
• Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable (includes driver's side spotter mirror) (Body-colour.)
• Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
• Grille surround chrome
• Wheels 17"" x 8"" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) bright machined aluminum
• Tires P255/70R17 all-season blackwall
• Headlamps high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature DRL
• Door handles body-colour
• Remote Locking Tailgate
• Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
• Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top
• Recovery hooks front frame-mounted black (Included with 4WD models only.) (Standard with 4WD models. Available with 2WD models.)
• Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar
• Driver Information Centre 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization warning messages and vehicle information
• Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
• Floor covering colour-keyed carpeting with rubberized vinyl floor mats (Required with (PCO) Essentials Package LPO or (PDO) Protection Package LPO.)
• Steering wheel audio controls
• Air conditioning single-zone
• Door locks power
• Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench 3-passenger available in cloth includes driver and front passenger recline with outboard head restraints and centre fold-down armrest with storage. Also includes manually adjustable driver lumbar lockable storage compartment in seat cushion and storage pockets. (Includes (AG1) driver 10-way power seat-adjuster with (PDU) True North Edition.)
• Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
• Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
• Remote Keyless Entry with 2 transmitters
• Steering column Tilt-Wheel manual with theft-deterrent locking feature
• Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted
• Steering wheel leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls
• Windows power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
• Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
• Alternator 150 amps
• Differential heavy-duty locking rear
• Cooling external engine oil cooler
• Four wheel drive
• Pickup Box
• Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
• Battery heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
• Rear axle 3.42 ratio
• Transfer case electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.)
• Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking
• Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
• Cooling auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
• Brakes 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors 4-wheel antilock
• Capless Fuel Fill
• Trailering Package includes trailer hitch 7-pin and 4-pin connectors
• Rear Vision Camera
• StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
