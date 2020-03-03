2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
"2019 Chevrolet Spark 1LT CVT 4dr Hatchback
- 1-touch down
- 1-touch up
- ABS brakes
- Air conditioning
- Alloy wheels
- Brake assist
- Delay-off headlights
- Driver door bin
- Driver vanity mirror
- Dual front impact airbags
- Dual front side impact airbags
- Electronic stability
- Emergency communication system
- Exterior parking camera rear
- Front anti-roll bar
- Front beverage holders
- Front fog lights
- Front wheel independent suspension
- Heated door mirrors
- Ignition disable
- Illuminated entry
- Knee airbag
- Low tire pressure warning
- Occupant sensing airbag
- Outside temperature display
- Overhead airbag
- Panic alarm
- Passenger door bin
- Passenger vanity mirror
- Power door mirrors
- Power steering
- Power windows
- Radio data system
- Rear beverage holders
- Rear side impact airbag
- Rear window defroster
- Rear window wiper
- Remote keyless entry
- Security system
- Speed control
- Split folding rear seat
- Spoiler
- Steering wheel mounted audio controls
- Tachometer
- Tilt steering wheel
- Tracker system
- Traction control
- Trip computer
- Variable intake manifold
- Variable valve control
- Variably intermittent wipers
