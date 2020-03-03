Menu
2019 Chevrolet Spark

LT

2019 Chevrolet Spark

LT

Location

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,710KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4812657
  • Stock #: UV819074
  • VIN: KL8CD6SA4KC749081
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2019 Chevrolet Spark 1LT CVT 4dr Hatchback

 

- 1-touch down

 

- 1-touch up

 

- ABS brakes

 

- Air conditioning

 

- Alloy wheels

 

- Brake assist

 

- Delay-off headlights

 

- Driver door bin

 

- Driver vanity mirror

 

- Dual front impact airbags

 

- Dual front side impact airbags

 

- Electronic stability

 

- Emergency communication system

 

- Exterior parking camera rear

 

- Front anti-roll bar

 

- Front beverage holders

 

- Front fog lights

 

- Front wheel independent suspension

 

- Heated door mirrors

 

- Ignition disable

 

- Illuminated entry

 

- Knee airbag

 

- Low tire pressure warning

 

- Occupant sensing airbag

 

- Outside temperature display

 

- Overhead airbag

 

- Panic alarm

 

- Passenger door bin

 

- Passenger vanity mirror

 

- Power door mirrors

 

- Power steering

 

- Power windows

 

- Radio data system

 

- Rear beverage holders

 

- Rear side impact airbag

 

- Rear window defroster

 

- Rear window wiper

 

- Remote keyless entry

 

- Security system

 

- Speed control

 

- Split folding rear seat

 

- Spoiler

 

- Steering wheel mounted audio controls

 

- Tachometer

 

- Tilt steering wheel

 

- Tracker system

 

- Traction control

 

- Trip computer

 

- Variable intake manifold

 

- Variable valve control

 

- Variably intermittent wipers

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot

