Menu
Account
Sign In
MORE INFORMATION TO COME

2019 Ford F-150

69,923 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
69,923KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E49KFD22495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 23-842A
  • Mileage 69,923 KM

Vehicle Description

MORE INFORMATION TO COME

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit

Used 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Kelowna, BC
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 69,923 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali for sale in Kelowna, BC
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 107,879 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Terrain SLE for sale in Kelowna, BC
2021 GMC Terrain SLE 41,359 KM $35,998 + tax & lic

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Call Dealer

250-448-XXXX

(click to show)

250-448-2244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150