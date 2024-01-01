$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 23-988B
- Mileage 159,011 KM
Vehicle Description
*CALL FOR PRICE*
The 2019 Ford F150 Lariat embodies the perfect blend of rugged capability and luxurious comfort. Boasting a powerful engine lineup, including options like the efficient EcoBoost and the robust V8, this pickup truck delivers impressive towing and hauling capacities, making it a versatile companion for both work and play. Its upscale Lariat trim offers a refined interior with premium materials and advanced technology features, ensuring a comfortable and connected driving experience. With its bold design, advanced safety features, and renowned Ford reliability, the 2019 F150 Lariat stands out as a top choice in the competitive full-size truck segment. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
