2019 Ford F-150

159,011 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

159,011KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E42KFA87907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 23-988B
  • Mileage 159,011 KM

Vehicle Description

*CALL FOR PRICE*
The 2019 Ford F150 Lariat embodies the perfect blend of rugged capability and luxurious comfort. Boasting a powerful engine lineup, including options like the efficient EcoBoost and the robust V8, this pickup truck delivers impressive towing and hauling capacities, making it a versatile companion for both work and play. Its upscale Lariat trim offers a refined interior with premium materials and advanced technology features, ensuring a comfortable and connected driving experience. With its bold design, advanced safety features, and renowned Ford reliability, the 2019 F150 Lariat stands out as a top choice in the competitive full-size truck segment. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

2019 Ford F-150