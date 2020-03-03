2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
"2019 Genesis G70 3.3T Sport
â€¢ Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
â€¢ Tires: 225/40R19 Front & 255/35R19 Rear AS -inc: Michelin Pilot Sport PS4 high-performance summer
â€¢ Chrome Grille
â€¢ Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
â€¢ Light Tinted Glass
â€¢ Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
â€¢ Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
â€¢ Clearcoat Paint
â€¢ Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
â€¢ Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
â€¢ Aluminum Spare Wheel
â€¢ Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
â€¢ Lip Spoiler
â€¢ LED Brakelights
â€¢ Chrome Door Handles
â€¢ Ashtray
â€¢ Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
â€¢ Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
â€¢ Leather Door Trim Insert
â€¢ Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
â€¢ Front Cupholder
â€¢ Illuminated Locking Glove Box
â€¢ Full Simulated Suede Headliner
â€¢ Outside Temp Gauge
â€¢ Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
â€¢ Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert Aluminum Door Panel Insert Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
â€¢ 8-Way Passenger Seat
â€¢ Cargo Space Lights
â€¢ Tracker System
â€¢ Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
â€¢ Head-Up Display
â€¢ 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
â€¢ Compass
â€¢ Systems Monitor
â€¢ Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob
â€¢ Engine Immobilizer
â€¢ Front Cigar Lighter(s)
â€¢ 1 12V DC Power Outlet
â€¢ Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
â€¢ Rear Cupholder
â€¢ Smart Device Remote Engine Start
â€¢ Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
â€¢ Heated & Ventilated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power adjustable drivers and passengers seats w/power lumbar and driver's power-adjustable bolsters and seat cushion extension
â€¢ Nappa Leather Seat Trim -inc: luxury quilting
â€¢ Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
â€¢ Valet Function
â€¢ Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
â€¢ Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
â€¢ Genesis Connected Services Selective Service Internet Access
â€¢ Digital/Analog Display
â€¢ Front And Rear Map Lights
â€¢ FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
â€¢ Cargo Net
â€¢ Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
â€¢ HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
â€¢ Power Rear Windows
â€¢ Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
â€¢ Carpet Floor Trim Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat
â€¢ HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
â€¢ Driver Seat
â€¢ Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
â€¢ Air Filtration
â€¢ 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
â€¢ Delayed Accessory Power
â€¢ Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
â€¢ Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
â€¢ Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
â€¢ Redundant Digital Speedometer
â€¢ Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
â€¢ Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
â€¢ Driver Foot Rest
â€¢ Trip Computer
â€¢ Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
â€¢ Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
â€¢ Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
â€¢ Perimeter Alarm
â€¢ Cargo Area Concealed Storage
â€¢ Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
â€¢ 60.2 L Fuel Tank
â€¢ Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
â€¢ Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
â€¢ 150 Amp Alternator
â€¢ Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
â€¢ 3.3L TT-GDI V6 engine
â€¢ Automatic Equalizer
â€¢ 660w Premium Amplifier
â€¢ 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
