Introducing the 2019 GMC Acadia SLE, a sophisticated and spacious SUV designed to elevate your driving experience. With its sleek exterior and refined interior, the Acadia SLE offers a perfect blend of style and functionality. Featuring comfortable seating for up to seven passengers and ample cargo space, this SUV is perfect for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. Equipped with a responsive engine and smooth handling, the Acadia SLE delivers a dynamic driving experience while providing excellent fuel efficiency. Packed with advanced technology and safety features, including an intuitive infotainment system and driver-assistance technologies, the 2019 GMC Acadia SLE ensures peace of mind on every journey. Whether navigating city streets or exploring the open road, the Acadia SLE is the ideal choice for those seeking versatility, comfort, and reliability in their vehicle. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

44,247 KM

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

44,247KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKKNRLS0KZ267038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 23-913A
  • Mileage 44,247 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

