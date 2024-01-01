$29,998+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Acadia
SLE-1
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 23-913A
- Mileage 44,247 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2019 GMC Acadia SLE, a sophisticated and spacious SUV designed to elevate your driving experience. With its sleek exterior and refined interior, the Acadia SLE offers a perfect blend of style and functionality. Featuring comfortable seating for up to seven passengers and ample cargo space, this SUV is perfect for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. Equipped with a responsive engine and smooth handling, the Acadia SLE delivers a dynamic driving experience while providing excellent fuel efficiency. Packed with advanced technology and safety features, including an intuitive infotainment system and driver-assistance technologies, the 2019 GMC Acadia SLE ensures peace of mind on every journey. Whether navigating city streets or exploring the open road, the Acadia SLE is the ideal choice for those seeking versatility, comfort, and reliability in their vehicle. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD
