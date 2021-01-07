Menu
2019 GMC Canyon

15,404 KM

$48,498

$48,498

Denali

Denali

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

15,404KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,404 KM

Vehicle Description

Searching for your perfect winter excursion truck? We just received this 2019 GMC Canyon in on trade. This Canyon will suit you perfectly. How do you say no to a Canyon with this low of kilometers? Does this vehicle have all-wheel drive? Yes, this vehicle has a 4x4 drive train. What size of an engine does this vehicle have? This vehicle has a 2.8L 4cylinder, turbo-diesel 6-speed automatic transmission. Does this vehicle have a remote start? Yes, it is equipped with remote start and heated seats For more information or to book a test drive, please call or email our Sales Department!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Sliding Rear Window
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Transmission Overdrive Switch
HD Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

