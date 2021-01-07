+ taxes & licensing
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Searching for your perfect winter excursion truck? We just received this 2019 GMC Canyon in on trade. This Canyon will suit you perfectly. How do you say no to a Canyon with this low of kilometers? Does this vehicle have all-wheel drive? Yes, this vehicle has a 4x4 drive train. What size of an engine does this vehicle have? This vehicle has a 2.8L 4cylinder, turbo-diesel 6-speed automatic transmission. Does this vehicle have a remote start? Yes, it is equipped with remote start and heated seats For more information or to book a test drive, please call or email our Sales Department!
