2019 GMC Sierra 1500

63,890 KM

$49,998

+ tax & licensing
Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

SLT

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

63,890KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10272222
  • Stock #: 24-041A
  • VIN: 1GTU9DED5KZ349731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,890 KM

Vehicle Description

More information to come

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-XXXX

250-448-2244

