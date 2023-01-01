2019 GMC Sierra 1500...

$49,998 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 3 , 8 9 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10272222

10272222 Stock #: 24-041A

24-041A VIN: 1GTU9DED5KZ349731

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 63,890 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.