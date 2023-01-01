Menu
MORE INFORMATION TO COME

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

88,450 KM

$45,998

+ tax & licensing
Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

88,450KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTU9CED0KZ428699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 23-925A
  • Mileage 88,450 KM

Vehicle Description

MORE INFORMATION TO COME

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

