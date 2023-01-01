Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation presents a compelling blend of rugged style and modern sophistication in the light-duty truck segment. With its distinctive design elements, such as a monochromatic exterior, black grille, and aggressive wheels, the Elevation trim exudes a sporty and commanding presence on the road. Under the hood, it offers a range of potent engine options for robust performance and efficiency. Inside, the cabin showcases a blend of functionality and comfort, complemented by intuitive technology features designed to enhance the driving experience. The 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation caters to drivers seeking a versatile and stylish truck that effortlessly combines capability with contemporary design flair. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

129,254 KM

Details Description Features

$42,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

Contact Seller

$42,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
129,254KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTU9CED6KZ322113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-988A
  • Mileage 129,254 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation presents a compelling blend of rugged style and modern sophistication in the light-duty truck segment. With its distinctive design elements, such as a monochromatic exterior, black grille, and aggressive wheels, the Elevation trim exudes a sporty and commanding presence on the road. Under the hood, it offers a range of potent engine options for robust performance and efficiency. Inside, the cabin showcases a blend of functionality and comfort, complemented by intuitive technology features designed to enhance the driving experience. The 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation caters to drivers seeking a versatile and stylish truck that effortlessly combines capability with contemporary design flair.

Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit

Used 2018 Ford F-350 Platinum for sale in Kelowna, BC
2018 Ford F-350 Platinum 145,248 KM $65,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Buick Verano for sale in Kelowna, BC
2015 Buick Verano 144,086 KM $12,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION for sale in Kelowna, BC
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION 20,780 KM $48,998 + tax & lic

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Call Dealer

250-448-XXXX

(click to show)

250-448-2244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Sierra 1500