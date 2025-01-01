Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2019 Honda Accord Sport 2.0 Manual $259B/W /w Sunroof, Backup Camera, Parking Assist, Heated Seats, Leather, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start/Stop, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Sport/Eco Modes, Fog Lights, Steering Controls, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Bluetooth, Media, USB Ports. DRIVE HOME TODAY! QUICK AND EASY FINANCE! </p><p>If you are ready for more, then the 2019 Honda Accord is ready for you. The 2019 Honda Accord is a drive for the driven. Meant to inspire and reach beyond simple success, the 2019 Honda Accord is stylish, dynamic, and loaded with all the tech you need to go beyond your best. Whether its a weekend getaway or getting the early worm at the office, the 2019 Honda Accord is ready for you.</p><p data-start=212 data-end=303> </p><p data-start=212 data-end=303> </p><p data-start=212 data-end=303> </p><p data-start=212 data-end=303><strong data-start=212 data-end=301>For a FREE CARFAX REPORT visit <a class=decorated-link href=https://www.PrabhSellsCars.ca target=_new rel=noopener data-start=245 data-end=299>www.PrabhSellsCars.ca</a></strong></p><p data-start=305 data-end=605>At <strong data-start=308 data-end=329>PrabhSellsCars.ca</strong>, you can shop and buy your next vehicle entirely online from the comfort of your home. There are no hidden fees, no commission-based salespeople, and no stressful negotiations. Every vehicle we list has passed a <strong data-start=542 data-end=566>140-point inspection</strong> to ensure quality and peace of mind.</p><p data-start=607 data-end=769>Visit <strong data-start=613 data-end=671><a class=decorated-link href=https://www.PrabhSellsCars.ca target=_new rel=noopener data-start=615 data-end=669>www.PrabhSellsCars.ca</a></strong> to browse more photos, detailed vehicle information, and get your <strong data-start=738 data-end=760>FREE CARFAX report</strong> today.</p><hr data-start=771 data-end=774 /><p data-start=776 data-end=1070><strong data-start=776 data-end=865>PRABHSELLSCARS.CA - YOUR #1 SOURCE FOR CAR LOANS, TRUCK LOANS, AND CREDIT REBUILDING.</strong><br data-start=865 data-end=868 />Vehicle financing is our specialty, with rates starting as low as <strong data-start=934 data-end=942>6.9%</strong>, <strong data-start=944 data-end=971>no payments for 90 days</strong>, and <strong data-start=977 data-end=996>$0 down options</strong> available. You can’t afford not to get into the vehicle of your dreams!</p><p> </p><p data-start=1072 data-end=1384><strong data-start=1072 data-end=1129>Low prices. Low rates. Quality vehicles guaranteed.</strong><br data-start=1129 data-end=1132 />📍 Kelowna, BC<br data-start=1146 data-end=1149 />📞 Call or text <strong data-start=1165 data-end=1181>236-457-2055</strong> to get started today.<br data-start=1203 data-end=1206 />💻 Apply online at <strong data-start=1225 data-end=1283><a class=decorated-link href=https://www.PrabhSellsCars.ca target=_new rel=noopener data-start=1227 data-end=1281>www.PrabhSellsCars.ca</a></strong><br data-start=1283 data-end=1286 />⏰ Open 10AM–8PM daily | Instant approvals | Over 20 lenders available for all credit situations.</p><p>Prabhveer “Prabh” Nijjar is a licensed automotive salesperson (VSA Licence #S315220) representing Kelowna Car Centre (Dealer #D50283). This website, Prabh Sells Cars, is an independent marketing platform operated by the salesperson for promotional purposes only. It is not an official dealership website and is not affiliated with any manufacturer brand. All vehicle sales, financing, and warranties are processed through Kelowna Car Centre.</p><p data-start=120 data-end=625><strong data-start=120 data-end=168>VSA Licensed Automotive Retail Dealer D50283</strong><br data-start=168 data-end=171 />The vehicle shown in the photo is the actual vehicle being offered for sale. Pricing reflects the vehicle only and does not include applicable PST/GST. All payment examples are based on an 84-month term at 6.9% interest; rates and terms may vary depending on the model year and the customer’s personal credit (OAC) at the time of credit approval. A documentation fee of $999 applies to all vehicle purchases unless otherwise stated at the time of sale.</p><p> </p><p data-start=627 data-end=1012>While every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of vehicle features, all advertising platforms used by Kelowna Car Centre rely on VIN decoding systems that may occasionally produce errors. Buyers are encouraged to verify all features and options prior to purchase. Kelowna Car Centre or PrabhSellsCars is not responsible for any discrepancies or misrepresentations regarding listed vehicle features.</p>

2019 Honda Accord

132,662 KM

Details Description Features

$24,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Accord

Sport 2.0 Manual

Watch This Vehicle
13165688

2019 Honda Accord

Sport 2.0 Manual

Location

Prabh Sells Cars

2544 Enterprise Way, Kelowna, BC V1X 7X5

236-457-2055

  1. 1762826661815
  2. 1762826662235
  3. 1762826662636
  4. 1762826663117
  5. 1762826663493
  6. 1762826663877
  7. 1762826664266
  8. 1762826664650
  9. 1762826665032
  10. 1762826665412
  11. 1762826665795
  12. 1762826666183
  13. 1762826666566
  14. 1762826666994
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
132,662KM
VIN 1HGCV2E39KA800601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,662 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Honda Accord Sport 2.0 Manual $259B/W /w Sunroof, Backup Camera, Parking Assist, Heated Seats, Leather, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start/Stop, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Sport/Eco Modes, Fog Lights, Steering Controls, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Bluetooth, Media, USB Ports. DRIVE HOME TODAY! QUICK AND EASY FINANCE! 

If you are ready for more, then the 2019 Honda Accord is ready for you. The 2019 Honda Accord is a drive for the driven. Meant to inspire and reach beyond simple success, the 2019 Honda Accord is stylish, dynamic, and loaded with all the tech you need to go beyond your best. Whether it's a weekend getaway or getting the early worm at the office, the 2019 Honda Accord is ready for you.

 

 

 

For a FREE CARFAX REPORT visit www.PrabhSellsCars.ca

At PrabhSellsCars.ca, you can shop and buy your next vehicle entirely online from the comfort of your home. There are no hidden fees, no commission-based salespeople, and no stressful negotiations. Every vehicle we list has passed a 140-point inspection to ensure quality and peace of mind.

Visit www.PrabhSellsCars.ca to browse more photos, detailed vehicle information, and get your FREE CARFAX report today.

PRABHSELLSCARS.CA - YOUR #1 SOURCE FOR CAR LOANS, TRUCK LOANS, AND CREDIT REBUILDING.
Vehicle financing is our specialty, with rates starting as low as 6.9%, no payments for 90 days, and $0 down options available. You can’t afford not to get into the vehicle of your dreams!

 

Low prices. Low rates. Quality vehicles guaranteed.
📍 Kelowna, BC
📞 Call or text 236-457-2055 to get started today.
💻 Apply online at www.PrabhSellsCars.ca
⏰ Open 10AM–8PM daily | Instant approvals | Over 20 lenders available for all credit situations.

Prabhveer “Prabh” Nijjar is a licensed automotive salesperson (VSA Licence #S315220) representing Kelowna Car Centre (Dealer #D50283). This website, Prabh Sells Cars, is an independent marketing platform operated by the salesperson for promotional purposes only. It is not an official dealership website and is not affiliated with any manufacturer brand. All vehicle sales, financing, and warranties are processed through Kelowna Car Centre.

VSA Licensed Automotive Retail Dealer D50283
The vehicle shown in the photo is the actual vehicle being offered for sale. Pricing reflects the vehicle only and does not include applicable PST/GST. All payment examples are based on an 84-month term at 6.9% interest; rates and terms may vary depending on the model year and the customer’s personal credit (OAC) at the time of credit approval. A documentation fee of $999 applies to all vehicle purchases unless otherwise stated at the time of sale.

 

While every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of vehicle features, all advertising platforms used by Kelowna Car Centre rely on VIN decoding systems that may occasionally produce errors. Buyers are encouraged to verify all features and options prior to purchase. Kelowna Car Centre or PrabhSellsCars is not responsible for any discrepancies or misrepresentations regarding listed vehicle features.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Prabh Sells Cars

Used 2020 Cadillac XT4 AWD 4dr Premium Luxury for sale in Kelowna, BC
2020 Cadillac XT4 AWD 4dr Premium Luxury 120,076 KM $29,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Cadillac XT4 AWD 4dr Sport for sale in Kelowna, BC
2019 Cadillac XT4 AWD 4dr Sport 103,578 KM $28,988 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volvo XC60 T6 AWD Inscription for sale in Kelowna, BC
2020 Volvo XC60 T6 AWD Inscription 124,312 KM $31,988 + tax & lic

Email Prabh Sells Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Prabh Sells Cars

Prabh Sells Cars

2544 Enterprise Way, Kelowna, BC V1X 7X5

Call Dealer

236-457-XXXX

(click to show)

236-457-2055

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Prabh Sells Cars

236-457-2055

2019 Honda Accord