2019 Hyundai KONA

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Lane Departure Warning

Keyless Start

Bluetooth Connection

Sun/Moonroof

Blind Spot Monitor

Cross-Traffic Alert

Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.