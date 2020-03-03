2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred
â€¢ 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
â€¢ Integrated Roof Antenna
â€¢ Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7"" touchscreen display 6 speakers iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted) Bluetooth hands-free phone system Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
â€¢ Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
â€¢ Light Tinted Glass
â€¢ Roof Rack Rails Only
â€¢ Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
â€¢ Clearcoat Paint
â€¢ Front Fog Lamps
â€¢ Steel Spare Wheel
â€¢ Tires: 225/60R17 All-Season
â€¢ Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
â€¢ Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
â€¢ Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
â€¢ Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
â€¢ Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
â€¢ Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
â€¢ Coloured Grille
â€¢ Body-Coloured Door Handles
â€¢ Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
â€¢ Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
â€¢ Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
â€¢ Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
â€¢ Wheels: 17"" x 7.0J Aluminum
â€¢ Front License Plate Bracket
â€¢ Lip Spoiler
â€¢ Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
â€¢ Analog Display
â€¢ Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
â€¢ Trip Computer
â€¢ Delayed Accessory Power
â€¢ Outside Temp Gauge
â€¢ Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
â€¢ Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
â€¢ Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
â€¢ Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
â€¢ 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
â€¢ Full Cloth Headliner
â€¢ Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
â€¢ Day-Night Rearview Mirror
â€¢ 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
â€¢ Cargo Area Concealed Storage
â€¢ Manual Air Conditioning
â€¢ HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
â€¢ Cloth Seat Trim
â€¢ Carpet Floor Trim
â€¢ Front Cupholder
â€¢ 2 12V DC Power Outlets
â€¢ Leather Gear Shifter Material
â€¢ Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
â€¢ Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
â€¢ Driver Foot Rest
â€¢ Cargo Space Lights
â€¢ Perimeter Alarm
â€¢ Front Map Lights
â€¢ Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
â€¢ Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
â€¢ Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
â€¢ Illuminated Glove Box
â€¢ Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
â€¢ Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
â€¢ Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
â€¢ Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
â€¢ Engine Immobilizer
â€¢ Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
â€¢ Air Filtration
â€¢ Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat
â€¢ Driver Seat
â€¢ Rear Cupholder
â€¢ 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
â€¢ Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
â€¢ 3.648 Axle Ratio
â€¢ Engine: 2.0L Nu 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC -inc: hood insulator
â€¢ Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
â€¢ GVWR: 2150 kgs (4740 lbs)
â€¢ Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
â€¢ Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
â€¢ Electric Power-Assist Steering
â€¢ Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
â€¢ 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
â€¢ Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
â€¢ Permanent Locking Hubs
â€¢ Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
â€¢ Electronic Transfer Case
â€¢ Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control
â€¢ 68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
â€¢ 62 L Fuel Tank
"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4