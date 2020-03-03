2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
"2019 Hyundai Veloster N Manual!
- Driver And Passenger Door Bins
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
- Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
- Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
- 50 L Fuel Tank
- Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: rev matching drive mode and N mode selection
- Engine: 2.0L Turbo GDI I4
- 4.15 Axle Ratio
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- 150 Amp Alternator
- 70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Front-Wheel Drive
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
- Rear Child Safety Locks
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Side Impact Beams
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Back-Up Camera
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Fixed Antenna
- Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions
- Streaming Audio
- Digital Signal Processor
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Infinity w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
- Spare Tire Mobility Kit
- Clearcoat Paint
- Body-Coloured Door Handles
- Light Tinted Glass
- Black Grille
- Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Tires: P235/35R19 Summer-Performance
- Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Turn Signal Indicator and Clearance Lights
- LED Brakelights
- Wing Spoiler
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Rocker Panel Extensions
- Front License Plate Bracket
- Wheels: 19 x 8.0J Alloy
- Black Side Windows Trim
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Front Map Lights
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Rear Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- Cargo Space Lights
- Analog Display
- Automatic Air Conditioning
- Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
- 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- Trip Computer
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
- Front Cupholder
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
- Heated Front Bucket Sport Seats -inc: N exclusive 6-way manually adjustable drivers seat w/4-way power adjustable lumbar support and 4-way manually adjustable front passenger seat
- Power Rear Windows
- Engine Immobilizer
- Passenger Seat
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Rear Cupholder
- Rigid Cargo Cover
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
- Driver Foot Rest
- Outside Temp Gauge
- Air Filtration
- Perimeter Alarm
- Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
- Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
- 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
- Driver Seat
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination and Driver Auxiliary Mirror
- Glove Box
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Remote Engine Start
- Cloth Seating Surfaces -inc: blue stitching
- Front Centre Armrest
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
- Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
