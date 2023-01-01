Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Wrangler

19,488 KM

Details Description Features

$39,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Wrangler

2019 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

Contact Seller

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
19,488KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10272219
  • Stock #: 23-581A
  • VIN: 1C4HJXAN5KW609880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 23-581A
  • Mileage 19,488 KM

Vehicle Description

More information to come

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit

2016 Land Rover Rang...
 131,711 KM
$40,998 + tax & lic
2017 Cadillac Escala...
 141,562 KM
$51,998 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Silve...
 59,471 KM
$51,998 + tax & lic

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Call Dealer

250-448-XXXX

(click to show)

250-448-2244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory