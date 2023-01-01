$39,998+ tax & licensing
$39,998
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
Location
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
19,488KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10272219
- Stock #: 23-581A
- VIN: 1C4HJXAN5KW609880
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 19,488 KM
Vehicle Description
More information to come
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
