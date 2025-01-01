$18,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Kia Soul
EX
Location
2690 BC-97, Kelowna, BC V1X 4J4
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
125,503KM
VIN KNDJP3A55K7671198
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,503 KM
Vehicle Description
the Kia Soul EX is a perfect addition to any home.
Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind
this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. The quintessential Kia -- This Kia Soul EX speaks volumes about its owner
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Okanagan Chrysler Jeep Dodge
