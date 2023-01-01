$66,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Lincoln Navigator
Reserve
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 59,318 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Lincoln Navigator is a luxurious full-size SUV that exudes sophistication and power. With its bold and commanding presence, the Navigator stands out on the road, showcasing Lincoln's commitment to combining elegance with robust performance. This three-row SUV comfortably accommodates up to seven passengers, making it an ideal choice for families and those who prioritize both style and practicality.
Under the hood, the 2019 Navigator boasts a formidable 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine, delivering an impressive blend of power and efficiency. The engine is paired with a smooth-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission, providing seamless acceleration and a refined driving experience. The Navigator's robust towing capacity makes it well-suited for those who need to haul trailers or boats, further enhancing its versatility.
Step inside, and the Navigator envelops its occupants in a lavish interior. Premium materials, exquisite craftsmanship, and attention to detail define the cabin, creating a sanctuary of comfort and opulence. The spacious and well-appointed interior features advanced technology, including a user-friendly infotainment system with a large touchscreen display, smartphone integration, and an available Revel® Ultima Audio System, delivering an immersive audio experience.
The 2019 Lincoln Navigator prioritizes safety with a suite of advanced driver-assistance features, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking. The Navigator also includes Lincoln's Co-Pilot360, a comprehensive safety package aimed at enhancing driver confidence and ensuring a secure journey.
From its imposing exterior to its sumptuous interior, the 2019 Lincoln Navigator embodies the pinnacle of luxury and performance in the full-size SUV segment. It seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology, powerful performance, and refined design, making it a standout choice for those seeking a combination of style and substance in their automotive experience.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.
