2019 Nissan Micra

S

2019 Nissan Micra

S

Location

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 550KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4812642
  • Stock #: UV529821
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP1KL219852
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2019 Nissan Micra S 4dr Hatchback

 

- ABS brakes

 

- AM/FM radio

 

- Brake assist

 

- CD player

 

- CD-MP3 decoder

 

- Driver door bin

 

- Dual front impact airbags

 

- Dual front side impact airbags

 

- Electronic stability

 

- Front anti-roll bar

 

- Front beverage holders

 

- Front wheel independent suspension

 

- Ignition disable

 

- Occupant sensing airbag

 

- Overhead airbag

 

- Passenger door bin

 

- Power steering

 

- Radio data system

 

- Rear anti-roll bar

 

- Rear beverage holders

 

- Rear window defroster

 

- Rear window wiper

 

- Sequential multi-point fuel injection

 

- Speed-sensing steering

 

- Split folding rear seat

 

- Tachometer

 

- Tilt steering wheel

 

- Traction control

 

- Trip computer

 

- Variable valve control

 

- Variably intermittent wipers

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Temporary spare tire
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Bluetooth Connection

