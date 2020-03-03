2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2019 Nissan Murano SV Heated seats, Sunroof, Backup camera,blindspot, remote start.
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• Leatherette Door Trim Insert
• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Leather Gear Shifter Material
• Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
• Compass
• Systems Monitor
• Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
• 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
• Seats w/Cloth Back Material
• Driver Foot Rest
• Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch
• Cargo Area Concealed Storage
• Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
• Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
• Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24V 6-Cylinder -inc: remote engine start
• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Transmission w/Oil Cooler
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Permanent Locking Hubs
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
• Electronic Transfer Case
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
• 4.677 Axle Ratio
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• 150 Amp Alternator
• Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity
• Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
• Streaming Audio
• Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA NissanConnect w/Navigation -inc: 6 speakers auxiliary audio input jack SiriusXM satellite radio NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Siri Eyes Free 8"" colour display w/multi-touch control HD radio SiriusXM Traffic SiriusXM Travel Link (fuel prices weather movie listings stock info and sports scores) and USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices in rear of centre console
• 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
• Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
• Tires: 18""
• Black Grille w/Chrome Surround
• Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Chrome Door Handles
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
• Wheels: 18"" Alloy
• LED Brakelights
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
• Clearcoat Paint
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Lip Spoiler
• Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Roof Rack Rails Only
• Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
• Deep Tinted Glass
• Chrome Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
• Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Chrome Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
• Perimeter/Approach Lights
• Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Trip Computer
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Perimeter Alarm
• Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 4-way manual front passenger seat
• Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
• Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
• Full Carpet Floor Covering
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
• Valet Function
• Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
• 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• Driver Seat
• Cargo Space Lights
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Analog Display
• Cloth Seat Trim
• Rear Cupholder
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Front And Rear Map Lights
• Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
• Front Cupholder
• Engine Immobilizer
• Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
• Air Filtration
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
• FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
• 3 12V DC Power Outlets
• Passenger Seat
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Illuminated Locking Glove Box
"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4