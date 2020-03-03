Menu
2019 Nissan Pathfinder

SV Tech

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

SV Tech

Location

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

  33,180KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 4770060
  Stock #: UV013662
  VIN: 5N1DR2MM9KC623601
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2019 Nissan Pathfinder SV Tech

 

• Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna

 

• Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions

 

• 2 LCD Monitors In The Front

 

• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Voice Activation and Radio Data System

 

• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

 

• Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

 

• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

 

• Lip Spoiler

 

• Black Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim

 

• Steel Spare Wheel

 

• Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

 

• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

 

• Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents

 

• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert

 

• Black Bodyside Cladding

 

• Roof Rack Rails Only

 

• Front Fog Lamps

 

• Wheels: 18"" x 7.5"" Aluminum-Alloy

 

• Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers

 

• Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

 

• Deep Tinted Glass

 

• Black Grille w/Chrome Surround

 

• Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip

 

• Tires: P235/65R18 All-Season

 

• Splash Guards

 

• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

 

• Front License Plate Bracket

 

• Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert

 

• Clearcoat Paint

 

• Chrome Door Handles

 

• Perimeter Alarm

 

• Cargo Area Concealed Storage

 

• 2-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Lumbar Support

 

• Full Cloth Headliner

 

• Day-Night Rearview Mirror

 

• Cloth Seating Surfaces

 

• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

 

• Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

 

• Tracker System

 

• Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

 

• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

 

• Carpet Floor Trim

 

• Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage

 

• Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start

 

• Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material and Manual Driver Lumbar

 

• Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go

 

• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

 

• Systems Monitor

 

• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

 

• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts

 

• Illuminated Locking Glove Box

 

• Front Cupholder

 

• FOB Controls -inc: Windows and Remote Engine Start

 

• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

 

• Full Carpet Floor Covering

 

• Rear Cupholder

 

• Valet Function

 

• Front Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat

 

• Cargo Space Lights

 

• Compass

 

• Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation

 

• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down

 

• 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

 

• 2 Seatback Storage Pockets

 

• Heated Leather Steering Wheel

 

• Driver Foot Rest

 

• 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

 

• Outside Temp Gauge

 

• Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls

 

• Fixed 50-50 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Recline Manual Fold Into Floor 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints

 

• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage

 

• Engine Immobilizer

 

• Air Filtration

 

• Front And Rear Map Lights

 

• Analog Display

 

• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

 

• Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord

 

• Cloth Door Trim Insert

 

• Delayed Accessory Power

 

• Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

 

• Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows

 

• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting

 

• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

 

• Leather Gear Shifter Material

 

• Trip Computer

 

• Smart Device Remote Engine Start

 

• Engine: 3.5L V6

 

• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

 

• 150 Amp Alternator

 

• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

 

• Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

 

• Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)

 

• Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

 

• Auto Locking Hubs

 

• Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

 

• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

 

• 82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

 

• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control

 

• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust

 

• Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode

 

"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rubles Cars

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

