"2019 Nissan Pathfinder SV Tech
• Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna
• Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions
• 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Voice Activation and Radio Data System
• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
• Lip Spoiler
• Black Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
• Black Bodyside Cladding
• Roof Rack Rails Only
• Front Fog Lamps
• Wheels: 18"" x 7.5"" Aluminum-Alloy
• Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
• Deep Tinted Glass
• Black Grille w/Chrome Surround
• Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
• Tires: P235/65R18 All-Season
• Splash Guards
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
• Clearcoat Paint
• Chrome Door Handles
• Perimeter Alarm
• Cargo Area Concealed Storage
• 2-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Lumbar Support
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• Cloth Seating Surfaces
• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
• Tracker System
• Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
• Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
• Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material and Manual Driver Lumbar
• Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Systems Monitor
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
• Illuminated Locking Glove Box
• Front Cupholder
• FOB Controls -inc: Windows and Remote Engine Start
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Full Carpet Floor Covering
• Rear Cupholder
• Valet Function
• Front Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat
• Cargo Space Lights
• Compass
• Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
• 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
• 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
• Heated Leather Steering Wheel
• Driver Foot Rest
• 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
• Fixed 50-50 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Recline Manual Fold Into Floor 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage
• Engine Immobilizer
• Air Filtration
• Front And Rear Map Lights
• Analog Display
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
• Cloth Door Trim Insert
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
• Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Leather Gear Shifter Material
• Trip Computer
• Smart Device Remote Engine Start
• Engine: 3.5L V6
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• 150 Amp Alternator
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
• Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
• Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
• Auto Locking Hubs
• Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• 82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
• Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
