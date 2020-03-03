2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
"2019 Nissan Qashqai SL, Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth
• Integrated Roof Antenna
• 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
• Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
• Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Splash Guards
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Light Tinted Glass
• Wheels: 19"" Aluminum Alloy
• Tires: 225/45R19 All-Season
• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
• Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Lip Spoiler
• Chrome Side Windows Trim
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Black Rear Bumper
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Clearcoat Paint
• Roof Rack Rails Only
• Perimeter/Approach Lights
• Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
• Black Grille w/Chrome Accents
• Body-Coloured Door Handles
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
• Front Fog Lamps
• Air Filtration
• Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
• Bucket Front Seats
• Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
• 1 12V DC Power Outlet
• FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
• Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
• Rear Cupholder
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
• Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
• Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
• Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Leather-Appointed Seat Trim
• 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
• Illuminated Glove Box
• Driver Seat
• Driver And Passenger Door Bins
• Front Map Lights
• Driver Foot Rest
• Cargo Area Concealed Storage
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/power lumbar 4-way adjustable front passenger seat and seatback pocket on driver and passenger seats
• Rigid Cargo Cover
• Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
• Engine Immobilizer
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Vinyl Door Trim Insert
• Valet Function
• Analog Display
• Full Carpet Floor Covering
• Trip Computer
• Compass
• Front Cupholder
• Cargo Space Lights
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
• Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
• Systems Monitor
• Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
• GVWR: 2035 kgs (4486 lbs)
• Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
• Permanent Locking Hubs
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
• Electronic Transfer Case
• Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve I4
• 6.39 Axle Ratio
• 110 Amp Alternator
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Electric Power-Assist Steering
• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• 55 L Fuel Tank
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
