"2019 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD Includes Winter Tire Package - DEMO BLOWOUT
• Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
• 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
• Integrated Roof Antenna
• Perimeter/Approach Lights
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Wheels: 17"" Aluminum Alloy
• Tires: 215/60R17 All-Season
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
• Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Black Grille w/Chrome Accents
• Chrome Side Windows Trim
• Black Rear Bumper
• Wheels w/Silver Accents
• Light Tinted Glass
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Body-Coloured Door Handles
• Clearcoat Paint
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Splash Guards
• Lip Spoiler
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
• 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Analog Display
• Illuminated Glove Box
• Rigid Cargo Cover
• Driver And Passenger Door Bins
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Rear Cupholder
• Front Cupholder
• 1 12V DC Power Outlet
• 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
• Front Map Lights
• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Cargo Space Lights
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Systems Monitor
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
• Bucket Front Seats
• Driver Foot Rest
• Air Filtration
• Engine Immobilizer
• Cloth Seat Trim
• Trip Computer
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
• Cargo Area Concealed Storage
• Full Carpet Floor Covering
• Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
• Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
• Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
• GVWR: 2035 kgs (4486 lbs)
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• 110 Amp Alternator
• Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
• Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
• 55 L Fuel Tank
• Permanent Locking Hubs
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
• Electric Power-Assist Steering
• 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Electronic Transfer Case
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• 6.39 Axle Ratio
• Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve I4
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
• Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
• Side Impact Beams
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• Rear Child Safety Locks
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
