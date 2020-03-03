Menu
2019 Nissan Qashqai

SL

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SL

Location

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 26,889KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4791792
  • Stock #: UV846531
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR7KW316584
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2019 Nissan Qashqai SL, NO ACCIDENTS, Low Km's

 

- Cargo Area Concealed Storage

 

- Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

 

- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

 

- Rigid Cargo Cover

 

- Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats

 

- Engine Immobilizer

 

- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

 

- Full Cloth Headliner

 

- Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

 

- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

 

- Analog Display

 

- Full Carpet Floor Covering

 

- Trip Computer

 

- Front Cupholder

 

- Cargo Space Lights

 

- Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting

 

- Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows

 

- Delayed Accessory Power

 

- Day-Night Rearview Mirror

 

- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down

 

- Systems Monitor

 

- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

 

- GVWR: 2035 kgs (4486 lbs)

 

- Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)

 

- Permanent Locking Hubs

 

- Single Stainless Steel Exhaust

 

- Electronic Transfer Case

 

- Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve I4

 

- 6.39 Axle Ratio

 

- 110 Amp Alternator

 

- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

 

- Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

 

- Electric Power-Assist Steering

 

- Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

 

- 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

 

- 55 L Fuel Tank

 

- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

 

- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control

 

- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

 

- ABS And Driveline Traction Control

 

- Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot

 

- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

 

- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

 

- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

 

- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

 

- Side Impact Beams

 

- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

 

- Rear Child Safety Locks

 

- Airbag Occupancy Sensor

 

- Integrated Roof Antenna

 

- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front

 

- Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

 

- Front License Plate Bracket

 

- Splash Guards

 

- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

 

- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

 

- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

 

- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

 

- Light Tinted Glass

 

- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

 

- Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers

 

- Lip Spoiler

 

- Chrome Side Windows Trim

 

- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

 

- Black Rear Bumper

 

- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

 

- Clearcoat Paint

 

- Perimeter/Approach Lights

 

- Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

 

- Black Grille w/Chrome Accents

 

- Body-Coloured Door Handles

 

- Steel Spare Wheel

 

- Air Filtration

 

- Bucket Front Seats

 

- 1 12V DC Power Outlet

 

- Rear Cupholder

 

- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

 

- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet

 

- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

 

- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

 

- Outside Temp Gauge

 

- Carpet Floor Trim

 

- Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

 

- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

 

- Illuminated Glove Box

 

- Driver And Passenger Door Bins

 

- Front Map Lights

 

- Driver Foot Rest

 

"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

