2019 Nissan Rogue

38,448 KM

Details Features

$34,998

+ tax & licensing
$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250.448.2244

SV

SV

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250.448.2244

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

38,448KM
Used
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8547071
  Stock #: O22-454
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV6KC731381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # O22-454
  • Mileage 38,448 KM

Vehicle Features

SV
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Balance of Factory Warranty
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

