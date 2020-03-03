2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
"2019 Nissan Sentra SV
• Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
• Wheels: 16"" Steel w/Full Covers
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
• Clearcoat Paint
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Trunk Rear Cargo Access
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
• Chrome Door Handles
• Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
• Seats w/Cloth Back Material
• Cloth Door Trim Insert
• Engine Immobilizer
• 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
• Driver Foot Rest
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
• FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Illuminated Glove Box
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Systems Monitor
• Power Rear Windows
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Outside Temp Gauge
• 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
• Perimeter Alarm
• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
• Front Cupholder
• 1 12V DC Power Outlet
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
• Front Map Lights
• Trip Computer
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
• Cargo Space Lights
• Full Carpet Floor Covering
• Driver Seat
• Analog Display
• 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
• Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
• 49-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• Front-Wheel Drive
• Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
• Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
• Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• 110 Amp Alternator
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
• Side Impact Beams
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
• Low Tire Pressure Warning
• Rear Child Safety Locks
• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
• Window Grid Antenna
• Tires: P205/55R16 AS
• Light Tinted Glass
