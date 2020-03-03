Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 RAM 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

Contact Seller

$34,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4739169
  • Stock #: UV649560
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT7KS609564
Exterior Colour
Anthracite
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2019 Ram 1500 Classic SLT, No Accidents, One Owner, Low Km's, Tow Package, Back-up Camera

 

• GPS Antenna Input

 

• Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage

 

• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down

 

• Valet Function

 

• Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat

 

• Storage Tray

 

• Pickup Cargo Box Lights

 

• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

 

• Day-Night Rearview Mirror

 

• Passenger Visor Vanity Mirror

 

• Remote USB Charging Port

 

• Manual Air Conditioning

 

• FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

 

• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

 

• Systems Monitor

 

• Analog Display

 

• 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

 

• Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

 

• Trip Computer

 

• Cargo Area Concealed Storage

 

• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

 

• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button

 

• 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

 

• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

 

• Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer

 

• Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat

 

• Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

 

• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting

 

• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

 

• Glove Box

 

• 2 12V DC Power Outlets

 

• Vinyl Door Trim Insert

 

• Power Rear Windows

 

• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats

 

• Electronic Transfer Case

 

• Electronic Shift

 

• Trailer Wiring Harness

 

• 98.4 L Fuel Tank

 

• Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

 

• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

 

• Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

 

• 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery

 

• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust

 

• Block Heater

 

• Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

 

• Electric Power-Assist Steering

 

• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

 

• 1630# Maximum Payload

 

• HD Shock Absorbers

 

• 160 Amp Alternator

 

• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

 

• Auto Locking Hubs

 

• Engine Oil Cooler

 

• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Aux Audio Input Jack Voice Activation Radio Data System and External Memory Control

 

• 1 LCD Monitor In The Front

 

• Fixed Antenna

 

• Streaming Audio

 

• Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5"" Display

 

• 6 Speakers

 

• Tailgate Rear Cargo Access

 

• Body-Coloured Door Handles

 

• Heated Exterior Mirrors

 

• Body-Coloured Fender Flares

 

• Regular Box Style

 

• Steel Spare Wheel

 

• Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS

 

• Chrome Grille

 

• Sliding Rear Window

 

• Clearcoat Paint

 

• Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

 

• Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

 

• Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

 

• Tip Start

 

• Active Grille Shutters

 

• Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

 

• Deep Tinted Glass

 

• Variable Intermittent Wipers

 

• Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

 

• Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

 

• Wheel Centre Hub

 

• Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

 

• Black Exterior Mirrors

 

• Front License Plate Bracket

 

• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

 

• Chrome Rear Step Bumper

 

• Wheels: 17"" x 7"" Aluminum

 

• Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Cloth Rear Seat

 

• Delayed Accessory Power

 

• Outside Temp Gauge

 

• Seats w/Cloth Back Material

 

• Urethane Gear Shifter Material

 

• Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest

 

• Compass

 

• Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth

 

• Full Cloth Headliner

 

• Rear Cupholder

 

• Front Map Lights

 

• Redundant Digital Speedometer

 

• Manual Tilt Steering Column

 

• Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders

 

"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rubles Cars

2017 Kia Sportage LX
 33,303 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sportage EX
 91,665 KM
$19,495 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Patriot Hi...
 68,942 KM
$18,888 + tax & lic
Rubles Cars

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

778-319-XXXX

(click to show)

778-319-4723

Send A Message