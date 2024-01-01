Menu
The 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 Classic stands as a testament to rugged durability and timeless design in the truck segment. Renowned for its powerful performance and unmistakable presence on the road, this model embodies the essence of American craftsmanship and capability. At first glance, the Ram 1500 Classic exudes a bold and commanding presence with its muscular exterior design. Its robust frame and chiseled lines project strength and confidence, while subtle aerodynamic enhancements contribute to improved efficiency. Available in various trims, including Tradesman, Express, Big Horn, and Lone Star, the Ram 1500 Classic caters to a wide range of preferences and needs. Under the hood, the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic offers a selection of potent powertrains designed to tackle any task with ease. The standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine delivers ample horsepower and torque for everyday driving and light hauling, while the optional 5.7-liter HEMI V8 engine elevates performance to a higher level, providing impressive towing capacity and acceleration. Inside the cabin, the Ram 1500 Classic balances rugged functionality with modern comfort and convenience. Spacious seating accommodates passengers with ample legroom and supportive cushioning, ensuring a comfortable ride on long journeys. Thoughtful storage solutions abound, including numerous compartments and bins to stow gear and personal items securely. Whether navigating city streets or conquering off-road trails, the 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 Classic epitomizes versatility and capability. With its enduring design, robust performance, and advanced features, this truck remains a timeless choice for drivers seeking uncompromising power and reliability in their everyday adventures.

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

96,133 KM

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

ST

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

ST

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

96,133KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT5KG664846

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,133 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

2019 RAM 1500 Classic