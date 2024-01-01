$29,998+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
ST
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
ST
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 96,133 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 Classic stands as a testament to rugged durability and timeless design in the truck segment. Renowned for its powerful performance and unmistakable presence on the road, this model embodies the essence of American craftsmanship and capability.
At first glance, the Ram 1500 Classic exudes a bold and commanding presence with its muscular exterior design. Its robust frame and chiseled lines project strength and confidence, while subtle aerodynamic enhancements contribute to improved efficiency. Available in various trims, including Tradesman, Express, Big Horn, and Lone Star, the Ram 1500 Classic caters to a wide range of preferences and needs.
Under the hood, the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic offers a selection of potent powertrains designed to tackle any task with ease. The standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine delivers ample horsepower and torque for everyday driving and light hauling, while the optional 5.7-liter HEMI V8 engine elevates performance to a higher level, providing impressive towing capacity and acceleration.
Inside the cabin, the Ram 1500 Classic balances rugged functionality with modern comfort and convenience. Spacious seating accommodates passengers with ample legroom and supportive cushioning, ensuring a comfortable ride on long journeys. Thoughtful storage solutions abound, including numerous compartments and bins to stow gear and personal items securely.
Whether navigating city streets or conquering off-road trails, the 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 Classic epitomizes versatility and capability. With its enduring design, robust performance, and advanced features, this truck remains a timeless choice for drivers seeking uncompromising power and reliability in their everyday adventures. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit
Email Okanagan Drives Credit
Okanagan Drives Credit
Call Dealer
250-448-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
250-448-2244