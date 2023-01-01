$60,998+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 3500
Big Horn
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P23-1110
- Mileage 83,773 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Ram 3500HD Big Horn is a heavy-duty truck that combines power, capability, and modern features for a commanding and versatile driving experience. Distinguished by its bold and rugged exterior design, the Big Horn trim exudes strength with its prominent grille and muscular fenders.
Inside, the truck offers a spacious and well-appointed cabin with comfortable seating and thoughtful amenities. The Big Horn trim level adds a touch of refinement with upgraded interior materials and an array of technology features. The infotainment system is user-friendly, and connectivity options ensure that drivers stay in touch while on the road.
Under the hood, the 3500HD Big Horn is equipped with a potent engine, delivering robust performance for towing and hauling heavy loads. Whether it's for work or recreational purposes, this heavy-duty Ram truck is designed to handle challenging tasks with ease. Advanced safety features further enhance the driving experience, providing both confidence and peace of mind.
In summary, the 2019 Ram 3500HD Big Horn strikes a balance between rugged capability and modern comfort, making it an excellent choice for those who require a powerful and reliable heavy-duty truck with a touch of refinement.
