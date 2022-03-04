Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Subaru WRX

47,310 KM

Details Features

$35,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250.448.2244

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru WRX

2019 Subaru WRX

Sport-tech

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru WRX

Sport-tech

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250.448.2244

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

47,310KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8495000
  • Stock #: O22-1051A
  • VIN: JF1VA1J67K9816767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # O22-1051A
  • Mileage 47,310 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit

2019 Subaru WRX Spor...
 47,310 KM
$35,998 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Odyssey T...
 109,586 KM
$41,998 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 108,329 KM
$51,998 + tax & lic

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Call Dealer

250.448.XXXX

(click to show)

250.448.2244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory