2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2019 Toyota RAV4 LE
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
• Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity
• Radio: Entune 3.0 Audio -inc: Entune App Suite Connect including traffic incidents weather Slacker Yelp sports stocks fuel prices and NPR1 (no subscription required) Scout GPS Link (3 year subscription) works w/Apple CarPlay shark fin type antenna 6 speakers 7"" display screen audio auxiliary input jack and 1 front USB audio input
• Integrated Roof Antenna
• Streaming Audio
• 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
• Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
• Clearcoat Paint
• Roof Rack Rails Only
• Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Tires: P225/65R17 All Season -inc: compact spare tire (165/80_17ST)
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
• Splash Guards
• Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
• Body-Coloured Door Handles
• Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Wheels: 17"" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
• Lip Spoiler
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• LED Brakelights
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Black Grille w/Body-Colour Surround
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
• Deep Tinted Glass
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Cloth Door Trim Insert
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
• Rear Cupholder
• Seats w/Cloth Back Material
• Engine Immobilizer
• Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
• Driver Foot Rest
• Cargo Space Lights
• Air Filtration
• Passenger Seat
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Instrument Panel Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Analog Display
• Front Map Lights
• Trip Computer
• Urethane Gear Shifter Material
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
• 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Front Cupholder
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat manual adjustable recline/incline driver seat manual adjustable fore/aft driver seat manual adjustable cushion height passenger seat recline and passenger seat fore/aft
• Cargo Area Concealed Storage
• Manual Air Conditioning
• 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Distance Pacing
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
• Fabric Seat Trim
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
• Glove Box
• Driver Seat
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• 1120# Maximum Payload
• Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC -inc: (VVT-iE) Variable Value Timing w/intelligence Electrically driven on intake cam (VVT-i) Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence on exhaust cam direct-injection 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S) heavy-duty battery starter alternator and heater and stainless steel exhaust system
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
• Quasi-Dual Exhaust
• Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential shift mode and transmission cooler
• Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• GVWR: 2091 kgs (4610 lbs)
• Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Permanent Locking Hubs
• 3.177 Axle Ratio
• Electronic Transfer Case
• Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
• Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
• 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• 55 L Fuel Tank
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• Rear Child Safety Locks
• Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
• Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
• Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4